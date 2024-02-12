DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DLY stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.