DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLY stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

