Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOCS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

Doximity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Doximity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Doximity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.