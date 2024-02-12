DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

DSS Trading Down 0.9 %

DSS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 4,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,558. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About DSS

DSS ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. DSS had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 222.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSS will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

