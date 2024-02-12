DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

DTE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.64. 148,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,699,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,219,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

