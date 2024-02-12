DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. 11,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $11.23.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
