DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. 11,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 325,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,504 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 418,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.