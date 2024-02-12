Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.42.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after purchasing an additional 842,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

