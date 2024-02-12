Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in January

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of DXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. 68,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,916. Dunxin Financial has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

