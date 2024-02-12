Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $24.01

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $23.44. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 63,298 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,887 shares of company stock worth $5,560,177. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.