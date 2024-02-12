Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,699 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Eaton were worth $31,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.99. 43,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $278.58.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

