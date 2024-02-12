eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

