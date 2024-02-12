Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $132.30. 578,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,046. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

