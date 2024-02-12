Econ Financial Services Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 472,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 60,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 616,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 71,488 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. 3,162,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,933,006. The stock has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

