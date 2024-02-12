Econ Financial Services Corp Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1,046.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,814,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,426,000.

OMFL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 723,474 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

