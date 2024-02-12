Econ Financial Services Corp Has $3.92 Million Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 788.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000.

JCPB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $46.40. 580,281 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

