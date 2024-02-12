Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $1.88 Million in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

