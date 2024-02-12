Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $356,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 23.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,169,000 after buying an additional 374,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HealthEquity by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after acquiring an additional 331,735 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,445,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,262,000 after acquiring an additional 274,268 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,423. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

