Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $544,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 120,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 351,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,029. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

