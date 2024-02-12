Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 33,446 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

