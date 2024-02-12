Econ Financial Services Corp Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,757 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,146,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHA traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $47.47. 268,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

