Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 31,486 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,486 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. 18,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,104. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.