Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 7,025 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.99. 561,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,885. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day moving average is $137.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

