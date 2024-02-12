Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $559,000 Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IYZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. 440,106 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $372.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

