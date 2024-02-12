Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 883,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 486,988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.