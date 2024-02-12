Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $22.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.98 on Monday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

