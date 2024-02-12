Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LLY traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $732.75. 1,250,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.61 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $745.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 77.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

