Ellevest Inc. Acquires 3,296 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 499,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

