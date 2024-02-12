Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $44.19 on Monday, reaching $3,802.37. 70,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,360. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,366.59 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,490.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,204.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

