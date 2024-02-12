Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.69. The stock had a trading volume of 973,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,704. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.