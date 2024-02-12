Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,516,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $153,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984,601. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

