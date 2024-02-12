Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.