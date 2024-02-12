Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,172 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.90. 17,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,458. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.89 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

