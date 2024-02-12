Ellevest Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPA. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 74,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

