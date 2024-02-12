Ellevest Inc. Has $45.97 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.78. The stock had a trading volume of 453,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $152.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.