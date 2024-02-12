Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $504.43. 579,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,948. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $504.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

