Ellevest Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $618.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $279.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

