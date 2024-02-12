Ellevest Inc. Sells 4,110 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

SM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.02. 250,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,417. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

