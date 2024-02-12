Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Down 1.9%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.94. 88,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 378,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $854.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Embecta by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embecta by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Embecta by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 481,426 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

