EMC Capital Management Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EMC Capital Management reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 671,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOW traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $803.63. 198,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $726.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.85. The company has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,979. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.