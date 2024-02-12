Empower Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.57 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Empower has a total market cap of $2,323.50 and $18.57 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Empower has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

About Empower

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00011725 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

