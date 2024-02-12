Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

