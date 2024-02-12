Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.69.

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,201. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.83.

In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

