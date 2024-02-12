Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,353 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.44% of Enerflex worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,824,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,794,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $5,535,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enerflex by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 651,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFXT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 8,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,084. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

