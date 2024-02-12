Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on February 29th

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.01. 6,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,209. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$27.51 and a 52 week high of C$44.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENGH. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total transaction of C$558,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00. Also, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total transaction of C$558,750.00. Insiders own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

