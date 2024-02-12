Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

ENGH traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.74. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$27.51 and a 12 month high of C$44.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,840,350.00. In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00. Also, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total transaction of C$558,750.00. Company insiders own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

