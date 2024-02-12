Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 7.5% Higher

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.11 and last traded at $131.63. Approximately 2,433,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,770,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

