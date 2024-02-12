Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRO opened at $25.08 on Monday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

