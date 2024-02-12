ESL Trust Services LLC Increases Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 11.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $35,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 300,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,198. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.