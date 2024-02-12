ESL Trust Services LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,556,000 after acquiring an additional 740,013 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 409,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

