ESL Trust Services LLC Purchases 31,444 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 83,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 130,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.