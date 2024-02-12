Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

